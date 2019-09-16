Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 680.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In related news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,450,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.05. The company had a trading volume of 620,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,285. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

