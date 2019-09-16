Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,159,000. Spark Therapeutics accounts for about 6.8% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Spark Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spark Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCE traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.50. 8,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.50 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.92.

Spark Therapeutics Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

