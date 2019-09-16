Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price (down from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price (down from GBX 695 ($9.08)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC cut their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price (up from GBX 820 ($10.71)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 708.77 ($9.26).

LON STAN opened at GBX 701.43 ($9.17) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 646.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 661.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 1.51%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford acquired 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, with a total value of £166,618.03 ($217,715.97).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

