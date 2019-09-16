STA Wealth Management LLC Takes $918,000 Position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,722,000 after purchasing an additional 192,034 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 228.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 84.7% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 79,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 36,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCOR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

BCOR traded down $3.47 on Monday, hitting $21.77. 69,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,101. Blucora Inc has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $292,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,081,172.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

