STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

STA Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

KO traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 350,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,409,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

