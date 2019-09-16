STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,625 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Astronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Astronics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Astronics by 481.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Astronics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $875,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $121,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,761 shares in the company, valued at $556,357.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $451,250. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.20. 14,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

