STA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,686 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.7% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.67. 15,693,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,750,538. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.