STA Wealth Management LLC Has $372,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,361 shares of company stock worth $11,374,563. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

Shares of WM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $111.72. 70,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,757. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

