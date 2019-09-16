STA Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

STA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 0.4% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded up $5.41 on Monday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.