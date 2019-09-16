SRB Corp Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SRB Corp purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,884 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $120.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.37.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.96. 3,145,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.