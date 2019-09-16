SRB Corp Sells 6,755 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

SRB Corp reduced its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,897 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,617,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

