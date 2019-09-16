SRB Corp Sells 3,149 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

SRB Corp lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in TE Connectivity by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.10. 82,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Cross Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $3,469,399.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $2,061,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,500 shares of company stock worth $23,737,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

