SRB Corp Reduces Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

SRB Corp cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. SRB Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 83.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,162,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 6,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $255,475.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Murphy acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,942 shares of company stock worth $10,060,557. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

