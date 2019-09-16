SRB Corp Purchases Shares of 9,069 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 577.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

ORCL stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $8,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,636,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

