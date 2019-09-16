SRB Corp Makes New $538,000 Investment in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000. HollyFrontier makes up approximately 0.1% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $3,610,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,062,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,333,000 after acquiring an additional 167,811 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 118.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 42,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 56.5% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.78. 3,403,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.50%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

