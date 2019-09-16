SRB Corp Invests $507,000 in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Viacom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Viacom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Viacom by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in Viacom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie lowered shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

