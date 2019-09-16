Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 23,631 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,631 shares during the period. Everbridge accounts for 4.0% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 22.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 68.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $571,582.55. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $423,086.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,795 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Everbridge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, reaching $65.36. 41,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

