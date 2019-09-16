Spyglass Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 5.1% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,270,000 after buying an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,908,000 after buying an additional 85,143 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,787,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after buying an additional 112,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares in the company, valued at $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.11, for a total value of $267,952.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,468.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.58.

EQIX traded up $13.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $550.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,747. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.68. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $567.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.