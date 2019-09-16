Sprott Inc. Sells 208,871 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Sprott Inc. reduced its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,871 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1,359.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 79,744 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 223,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 818,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,324,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.98. 45,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,014. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

