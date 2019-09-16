Sprott Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Sprott Inc. lowered its position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.15% of Federated Investors worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FII. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FII traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.82. 36,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FII has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 195,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,044.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

