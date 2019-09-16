Sprott Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Sprott Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of SPPP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,316. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

There is no company description available for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

