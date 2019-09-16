Sprott Inc. Has $576,000 Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sprott Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBLK. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $9,531,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 35,384,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,446 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 178,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

SBLK traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,468. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

