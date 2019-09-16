Sprott Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,677 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,835 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned 0.11% of Iamgold worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 7.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 8.2% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 144,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.34. 470,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,125. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Iamgold Corp has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Iamgold from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. CSFB downgraded Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

