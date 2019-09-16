Sprott Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,909 shares during the quarter. SSR Mining makes up approximately 2.4% of Sprott Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sprott Inc. owned about 0.50% of SSR Mining worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 92.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,577,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,501 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 14.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,475,000 after purchasing an additional 487,821 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $4,762,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 582.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,119,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,985,000 after buying an additional 289,535 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SSRM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

SSRM traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 215,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.91. SSR Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.35 and a beta of -0.36.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

