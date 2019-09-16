Springowl Associates LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Springowl Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. NeoPhotonics makes up about 1.4% of Springowl Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Springowl Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of NeoPhotonics worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 168,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 143,596 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 171,154 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $6.77. 18,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,893. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.48 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

