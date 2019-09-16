Spiking Hits Market Capitalization of $542,258.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Spiking has a total market cap of $542,258.00 and $3,526.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.39 or 0.04565209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

