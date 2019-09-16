SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Stock Position Lowered by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $34.97. 10,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.48.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

