Southport Management L.L.C. Sells 8,000 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Southport Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Air Lease accounts for about 3.4% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $1,492,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 26.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,585,000 after buying an additional 105,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth about $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $222,624.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,542,642.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $19,590,499.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,498,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 911,649 shares of company stock valued at $35,904,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 652,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,867. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.17). Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

