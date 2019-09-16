Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Sells 2,340 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WSM traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,939. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

