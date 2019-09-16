Soroban Capital Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 562,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,923,000. Wix.Com accounts for 1.2% of Soroban Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Soroban Capital Partners LP owned 1.13% of Wix.Com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.Com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 19,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,892. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -282.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.17. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $93.00 price target on Wix.Com and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $160.00 price target on Wix.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wix.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.39.

Wix.Com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.