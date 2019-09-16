SophiaTX (SPHTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,213.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded 89% higher against the dollar. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $71,213.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bit-Z and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00039561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.22 or 0.04584987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,140,215 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,657,555 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject . SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

