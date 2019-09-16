Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Trading Up 6.9%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) shares were up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.18, approximately 504,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,067,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Soliton in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Soliton in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

