Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases 73 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.79. 1,438,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,780. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

