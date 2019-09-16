Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases 168 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $2,969,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% in the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 34,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.48. 310,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,743. The stock has a market cap of $332.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $129.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.