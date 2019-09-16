Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases 168 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $2,969,000. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 40.5% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.1% in the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 34,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.48. 310,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,743. The stock has a market cap of $332.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.84. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $129.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Story: Quick Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.