Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.4% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Cabana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,620.2% during the second quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 650,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after buying an additional 645,733 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $17,423,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,895,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 733,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,001,000 after buying an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.85. 17,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,901. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $84.62 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

