SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.75

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $3.74. SKYCITY Entertainment Group shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 404,712 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$3.70. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. SKYCITY Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

In related news, insider Murray Jordan acquired 39,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.85 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,008.83 ($106,389.24).

About SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC)

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, recreation, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through SKYCITY Auckland, Rest of New Zealand, Adelaide Casino, SKYCITY Darwin, and International Business segments.

