SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of SITE Centers worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1,002.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 183,117 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 707,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 229.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,480. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITC. Mizuho downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

