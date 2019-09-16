Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Trading Down 14.3%

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, 4,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Singing Machine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

