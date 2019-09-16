Short Interest in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Increases By 12.3%

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,075,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 4,520,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.33. 290,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,467. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.98 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $134,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,705.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,963.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,908,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,842,000 after purchasing an additional 515,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $7,926,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 849,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185,984 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 349,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

