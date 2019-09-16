Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Increases By 8.8%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LILAK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,234. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

