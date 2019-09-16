Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Drops By 6.0%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HAYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.25. 1,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,830. The company has a market cap of $454.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 5.56. Haynes International has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.14 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -1,257.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 882.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.