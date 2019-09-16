Short Interest in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Rises By 9.0%

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,757,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 2,530,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth $250,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 7.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of FMC by 387.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FMC by 1.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FMC has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

