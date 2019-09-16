Short Interest in Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Rises By 6.8%

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,200 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 536,700 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLXT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Calyxt in the first quarter worth $5,964,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 51.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 527,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 178,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calyxt by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Calyxt by 648.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calyxt by 694.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLXT has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of CLXT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,861. Calyxt has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a current ratio of 15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 5,509.93%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

