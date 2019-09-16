ShipChain (SHIP) Price Tops $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $1,664.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShipChain has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00198047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.01184428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00089729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015249 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021160 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,156,558 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.