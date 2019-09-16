Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) to Issue $0.06 Final Dividend

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of ASX:SSM opened at A$2.57 ($1.82) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Service Stream has a one year low of A$1.47 ($1.04) and a one year high of A$3.06 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92.

Get Service Stream alerts:

In other news, insider Leigh Mackender purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.76 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$2,760,000.00 ($1,957,446.81).

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Service Stream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Stream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.