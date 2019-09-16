Senex Energy (ASX:SXY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.42. Senex Energy shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 9,684,101 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $603.15 million and a PE ratio of 207.50.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Ian Davies acquired 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($28,297.87). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 336,000 shares of company stock worth $112,126.

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.