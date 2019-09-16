Seeyond Takes Position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

TGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of TGE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 99,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,185. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tallgrass Energy Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.