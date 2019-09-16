Seeyond Sells 735 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 81,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 122,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of MS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.72. 157,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,290,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

