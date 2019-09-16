Seeyond Sells 19,785 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 83.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,649,000 after acquiring an additional 451,963 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5,654.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.64.

ELAN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.33. 35,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.49 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 75,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $2,011,162.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,478,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd S. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,883 shares in the company, valued at $767,421.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,780 shares of company stock worth $3,003,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

