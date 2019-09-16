Seeyond Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Seeyond raised its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Tesla were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 0.54. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $379.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Tesla to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $238.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.72 per share, with a total value of $232,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $232,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $6,881,352 in the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.